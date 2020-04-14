KEYSER, W.Va. — It might come from a winery, but the alcohol Chris Iames has been using definitely isn’t for drinking.
Iames, of Med-a-Save Pharmacy in Keyser, said he was so alarmed by the huge shortage of hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers created by the COVID-19 pandemic that he knew he wanted to do his part to help. The easiest way to do that, Iames said, seemed to be making and distributing the sanitizer himself, so he set out on a quest to do so.
However, he quickly found that obtaining an affordable source of alcohol would be easier said than done. He began reaching out to potential local sources, including Chuck Park, who owns Charis Winery in Cumberland.
That call, Iames said, ended up being the right one.
“We were going to buy (the alcohol), but we’re looking at 55-gallon drums to get it,” Iames said. “The biggest thing was delay and availability … but when Chuck came forward, that opened the whole door up for us to do this.”
Since receiving Park’s initial batch of alcohol a few weeks ago, Iames said the pharmacy has kept quite busy making and distributing the sanitizer. Iames said they’re following the World Health Organization’s production standards, which dictate a composition of 80% ethanol, along with glycerin and hydrogen peroxide. The sanitizer isn’t a traditional gel, but a more concentrated liquid, Iames said.
Both men have since donated batches of the sanitizer to local and state police outfits, EMS stations and other health care outlets in need, both in large gallon batches and in individual portions.
Sales in the pharmacy have seen “a pretty good turnout,” Iames said, but the real call has been for donations to first responders and those who are similarly exposed to the virus.
Those he’s donated to have been “very receptive and very thankful,” Iames said.
It was just a matter of good timing, Park said, that Charis had begun the foray into distilling just before the health crisis began. When Iames first called him to solicit his help, Park said he didn’t have anything readily available, but that he could make some alcohol and have it ready in 10 to 14 days for use.
Iames wanted to find a quicker source, Park recalled, and the conversation ended. That night, Park said, “something was nagging at me,” so he decided to call Iames and ask if the sanitizer being made was to be donated. It was, Iames confirmed.
The next day, Park said, he took some brandy that wasn’t quite up to snuff and decided to run it through the still again to see if that would make it strong enough for use. That proved successful, Park said, and that weekend he was able to make 22 gallons of alcohol usable for sanitizer.
That’s no small amount, Park said, but “it’s all gone. That’s how quickly it went.”
Park said his bottles have gone to Cumberland fire, police and emergency services workers, as well as “a lot of nurses.”
Since then, Park said he’s spent the last few weeks strengthening the supply chain for things like bottles to package the sanitizer in, as well as taking “calls from all over the mid-Atlantic region” from individuals and corporations alike asking how they can obtain some.
Though he noted the high level of demand and said he wished he could continue to donate the sanitizer, Park said the 90% reduction they’ve seen in sales since the closures began unfortunately prevents that. Still, he noted, his sanitizer is sold at a price point that’s cheaper than the average of late in order to make it widely accessible.
“As long as there’s a demand for it we’re going to work to meet that for folks,” Park said. “It’s not being set up as a big profit channel. As long as we can break even and pay the bills, I’m good with that.”
Both men said that even after things begin to return to how they were before the spread of COVID-19, they anticipate a cultural shift toward stricter sanitization measures. Park said he plans to add sanitizer to the sales roster full time and is choosing to be positive about the long term.
“This is forcing us to look in a direction we might not have otherwise looked,” Park said.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.