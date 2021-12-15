CUMBERLAND — A Philadelphia man was jailed without bond following his arrest Tuesday night on drug distribution and felony handgun charges stemming from a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 68, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Tombosa Haile, 31, was stopped at about 8:30 p.m., after he was reportedly observed operating a vehicle in an erratic manner and after he nearly struck the police vehicle of the arresting deputy.
Police allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun, 2 ounces of suspected cocaine and a large quantity of money in Haile's vehicle.
He was also cited for numerous traffic offenses, including driving without a license.
Haile was being held Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his next court appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.