CUMBERLAND — A Philadelphia woman was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop on Queen City Drive.
Cumberland Police said Diane S. Harvey, 50, was charged with various handgun possession violations, including transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle.
Police said the vehicle was initially stopped about 3:45 p.m. when an officer observed it drive into a train crossing when the barricade arms were down. The car was searched when the officer smelled marijuana, according to a police report.
Harvey was released after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.