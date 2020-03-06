Philly man jailed after meth, pot found in wrecked vehicle

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A Philadelphia man remained jailed Friday after his arrest Thursday on drug charges.
West Virginia State Police said more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, about a pound of marijuana and a "large amount" of cash were found in the wrecked vehicle of Razek Zaire Carwheel, 38.
Police said troopers arrested Carwheel after responding to the single-vehicle accident on Interstate 68 at the 19-mile marker.
Carwheel was being held on a $150,000 bond at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.
