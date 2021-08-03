The Garrett County Agricultural Fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds in McHenry. Reithoffer Amusement rides are open daily from 1 to 11 p.m. with a heavyweight truck pull set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Exhibit barns for the 64th annual event are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, see garrettcountyfair.org.
PHOTO GALLERY: Garrett County Agricultural Fair
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CUMBERLAND — Richard John Graham, 85, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home. The Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland, is handling arrangements, which are incomplete at this time. www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Just like old times: State title game a Garrett Co. reunion
- UPDATE: One lane of I-68 open west of Johnson Street
- Local nursing homes on 'bottom' list for employee COVID-19 vaccinations
- School board to discuss COVID-19, employee use of social media
- Snowy winter season predicted by Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack
- Garrett judge gets more time to respond to allegations he forcibly had sex with employee
- Cumberland man arrested on circuit court warrants
- Rock N Ribs: Saturday concert benefits food bank
- CSX locomotive shop fire quickly doused by Cumberland firefighters
- Scenic railroad offices moving back to railway station
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.