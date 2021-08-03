The Garrett County Agricultural Fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds in McHenry. Reithoffer Amusement rides are open daily from 1 to 11 p.m. with a heavyweight truck pull set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Exhibit barns for the 64th annual event are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, see garrettcountyfair.org.

