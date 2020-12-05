CUMBERLAND — Local fine arts photographer Michael Hunter Thompson recently wrapped up a 10-session photo shoot at the old Allegany High School on Sedgwick Street.
The project was a last opportunity to document the school's history and some of the people that went there.
The school opened in 1926 and for the next 93 years tens of thousands of young people passed through its halls as they went through the process off becoming an adult.
Following the construction of a new Allegany on Haystack Mountain in 2018, plans were adopted to demolish the old school. It's currently undergoing asbestos abatement, which will last until March, then Allegany County plans to raze the former school to clear the way for a development of single family homes.
Nearly 600 former graduates, ranging from the class of 1942 to present day, recently returned to the old school for Thompson's farewell photo shoot. After word got out in the late summer about the project, Thompson quickly had more volunteers than he could utilize.
Thompson said he was delighted with the response to the project, titled Fade to Blue, which made use of the school's colors of blue and white.
"I knew that in storytelling, after the last scene of most scripts and screenplays it says, fade to black and the end," said Thompson. "So, Fade to Blue seemed like the prefect title since it's the end of the building's life."
Thompson knew he had to move fast.
"I realized this place isn't going to be around much longer," he said. "The community really came out and celebrated the idea with me. Just because I had a camera and an idea. It was special."
A 1999 graduate of Allegany, Thompson doesn't simply take photos of people standing in rows. He develops ideas for a photo and then arranges the people in shots that are intended to create a story within the photo and cause the viewer to wonder what might be taking place.
The photo project took place from Sept. 9 to Oct. 18. Thompson shot 40 pre-arranged photos in and outside the old school. Former teachers, students, athletes, cheerleaders, Arrowettes and band members participated.
Photos were taken at the main entrance, in hallways, the gymnasium, locker rooms, library, band room and classrooms, and on ballfields.
"We were everywhere," said Thompson. "The point was to get every cross section of high school life. We were in stairwells, the auditorium for a shot of a play rehearsal, the old (girls' gym) downstairs with the Arrowettes. I brought in school buses so we could take photos of getting on the bus. We brought out old vintage cars to be in shots."
The shoots were scheduled in one-hour time blocks.
The condition of the school was poor. Vandals have broken windows, set off fire extinguishers and spray painted graffiti.
"You had the chaos all around you. It was a strange sensation and everyone dealt with it in their own way," said Thompson. "But we didn't change a thing. The idea was it to add to the story being told."
Thompson said he was grateful that he was able to pull off the project at all with the pandemic ever present.
"We were dealing with COVID, with masks and distancing, which was a big concern," he said. "It was incredible to be able to finish the photo sessions before the recent spike in COVID-19 arrived in the area. We were also successful in completing the project before it begins being dismantled and torn down, which is expected next year.
"It wrapped on Oct. 18 ... and on the 20th they were starting the asbestos," he said. "If it was happening right now it could not have happened."
An exhibition of Thompson's photos will run July 2-29, 2022 at the Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St.
"It was life changing and it continues to be," said Thompson. "People were so grateful someone was doing this. I'm going to write a book. The book will be the big thing that will come from this. The whole time, it became clear this was way bigger than a photography thing."
For more information on the Fade to Blue Project visit Thompson's website at michaelhunterthompson.com.
