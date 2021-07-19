The 35th Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Potomac Park. The commercial area is open from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. daily. Rides open at 5 p.m. Monday and the Arion Band and Live Wire, an AC/DC tribute group, will play free concerts. For a full fair schedule, visit www.alleganycofair.org.

