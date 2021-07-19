The 35th Allegany County Fair and Ag Expo continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Potomac Park. The commercial area is open from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. daily. Rides open at 5 p.m. Monday and the Arion Band and Live Wire, an AC/DC tribute group, will play free concerts. For a full fair schedule, visit www.alleganycofair.org.
PHOTOS: Allegany County Fair
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Piedmont man killed, Lonaconing man hurt in Westernport crash
- Delta variant detected in Allegany County
- Zach Steckman named new boys soccer coach at Fort Hill
- Frostburg man accused of assaulting officers during drug arrest
- Frostburg man nabbed, stolen vehicle recovered
- 2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
- One hurt in tractor-trailer, truck crash on interstate
- Vehicle, license plates stolen from Frostburg's West End
- Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
- Judge orders Maryland to keep expanded jobless benefits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.