Walkers took to the Great Allegheny Passage Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, as part of the 50th annual CROP Walk. The walk raised money for local food pantries and the Western Maryland Food Bank.
PHOTOS: CROP Walk
- Ken Nolan Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
KEYSER, W.Va. — Doris Grace Franklin Sines, 93, died Oct. 9, 2021. Visitation: Markwood Funeral Home Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral: Funeral home Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. Condolences: www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Shelia Jean Rice, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at UMPC Western Maryland. Friends received at Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby, Friday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 4 p.m. Memorial services immediately following visitation.
RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Richard Adam "Dick" Sterne Sr., 77, passed Oct. 9, 2021. Friends received Scarpelli Funeral Home, Cumberland, Oct. 14, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral at funeral home Friday, 11 a.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Frostburg apartment fire claims life of 54-year-old woman
- West Virginia man convicted of killing girlfriend's daughter
- Man stabbed, beaten in Bond Street incident
- Frostburg fire victim identified
- Kyle Bennett | All bets are off this week
- Homicide suspect waives extradition, returns to Allegany County
- Man said he killed pharmacist brother because he administered COVID vaccines
- Hess, Fort Hill's defensive line bullies Miners
- Schadt leads Fort Hill to 37-7 win over Mountain Ridge
- School board addresses transgender students' use of restrooms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.