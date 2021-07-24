There were plenty of car crashes Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Allegany County Fair during the Demolition Derby. The annual fair and ag expo wraps up Saturday with rides by Reithoffer Shows opening at 4 p.m. The 4-H Livestock Sale is set for 9 a.m. and stock car racing kicks off at the track at 7 p.m.
PHOTOS: Demolition Derby at the fair
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CUMBERLAND — Timothy Aaron passed Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Due to the pandemic, funeral services were postponed until a later date. Friends will be received for memorial services at Maryland State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, Rocky Gap, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m.
RAWLINGS — Pearl "Pat" Slider, 89, of Rawlings and Deep Creek Lake, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. Services are being planned for next week. Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, is assisting the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- New venue to bring live entertainment to downtown
- Police investigating vandalism at Fort Hill High School
- PHOTOS: Allegany County Fair
- Cumberland man arrested in alleged attempt to set officer's clothes on fire
- Delta variant of COVID-19 identified in Garrett County
- PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hampshire bridge demolished
- GOOD AS GOLD: Johnstown's Bo Bassett pins Russian to win title at Cadet World Wrestling Championships
- Preston County woman, Oakland man arrested
- 'Definite need': Street team offering OD response training
- COVID-19 delta variant identified in Mineral County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.