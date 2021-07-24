There were plenty of car crashes Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Allegany County Fair during the Demolition Derby. The annual fair and ag expo wraps up Saturday with rides by Reithoffer Shows opening at 4 p.m. The 4-H Livestock Sale is set for 9 a.m. and stock car racing kicks off at the track at 7 p.m.

