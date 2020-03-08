MOUNT SAVAGE — A fire that caused significant damage to a Mount Savage home late Saturday remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
About 45 volunteer firefighters fought the blaze that started just before 10 p.m. at 15721 Mile Lane NW.
Investigators said the fire began in an interior stairwell and caused about $100,000 damage.
The owners and occupants, Jay and Christine Atkinson, were being assisted by family, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.