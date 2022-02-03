FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Police searched Thursday for a man who robbed a Fort Ashby bank at gunpoint.
The M&T Bank on Presidents Street was robbed just after 11 a.m., according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no injuries, and it was unclear how much money was taken.
Deputies, with the help of a tracking dog, and West Virginia State Police troopers searched the area after the man was last seen running from the area.
The suspect, a white man, was wearing dark clothes and camouflage gloves.
Schools in the area were placed on lockdown during the incident.
