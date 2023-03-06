Participants in the 19th annual Hooley Plunge exit the cold water of Lake Habeeb at Rocky Gap State Park on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people took part in the event, which raises money for local programs supporting the developmentally disabled, including the Special Olympics of Allegany County, Friends Aware, public and private school programs and Boy Scout Troop 89. Since its inception, nearly $1.8 million has been raised.

