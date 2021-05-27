Mountain Ridge High School seniors were awarded diplomas Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in a ceremony at Miners Stadium in Frostburg.
CUMBERLAND — Dorothy Lee Snyder, 97, passed Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Devlin Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Visitation Scarpelli Funeral Home, May 30, noon to 3 p.m. followed by funeral and committal services. Interment Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
KEYSER, W.Va. — Joyce Ann Maine, 81, formerly of Keyser, died Monday, May 24, 2021. Private committal services will be held in Potomac Memorial Gardens, Keyser. Condolences may be left after Joyce's obituary at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
DEER PARK — Patricia J. Filsinger, 90, of Deer Park, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Dennett Road Manor in Oakland. C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.