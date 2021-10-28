Hundreds lined the streets of Virginia Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, for the annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween parade. This was the first parade in two years after it was canceled by rain in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020.
PHOTOS: South Cumberland Halloween parade
- Ken Nolan/Times-News
