RAWLINGS — A tractor-trailer driver was injured Friday morning after he traveled off U.S. Route 220 and into the gas pumps at the shuttered Dale's Pit Stop, causing the canopy above the pumps to collapse on the vehicle.
It was unclear what caused the crash, which occurred just before 11 a.m.
Volunteer fire crews from Allegany and Mineral County, West Virginia, as well as the collapse and hazardous materials teams from Allegany County worked to contain a fuel spill from the tractor-trailer and secure the collapsed canopy.
