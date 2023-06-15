KEYSER, W.Va. — Volunteer firefighters remained on the scene late Thursday morning of a fire that was reported just before dawn in a vacant West Piedmont Street building that formerly housed a carpet business, according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office was investigating the cause of the blaze reported to the 911 center by a passerby at 4:58 a.m.
There were no injuries, but the fire caused extensive damage to the building.
Volunteer firefighters from Mineral, Hampshire, Grant, Allegany and Garrett counties battled the blaze that was extinguished by 7 a.m.
The incident also drew the response of the Keyser Police Department for traffic control,Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia Division of Highways for debris excavation and local utility companies.
The same building was damaged by a fire in March 2001. There were no injuries in that incident.
