Motorcyclists make their way through Cumberland Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on America's 911 Ride. Riders left Somerset County, Pa., at 6:45 a.m. and made a brief stop at Rocky Gap State Park before continuing on to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. On Sunday, the riders travel to New York before a Sunday ceremony at ground zero. The America’s 911 Foundation was formed in 2003 to raise funds for a scholarship program dedicated to children of EMS personnel, firefighters and police officers and to help emergency services organizations with funds, materials, equipment and volunteers.

