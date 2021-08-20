Motorcyclists make their way through Cumberland Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on America's 911 Ride. Riders left Somerset County, Pa., at 6:45 a.m. and made a brief stop at Rocky Gap State Park before continuing on to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. On Sunday, the riders travel to New York before a Sunday ceremony at ground zero. The America’s 911 Foundation was formed in 2003 to raise funds for a scholarship program dedicated to children of EMS personnel, firefighters and police officers and to help emergency services organizations with funds, materials, equipment and volunteers.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: America's 911 ride passes through Cumberland
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- 'COVID put a knife in us': Christopher Photo Lab closes after 75 years
- Couple arrested following Garrett traffic stop
- Bernard to resign from City Council
- Gov. Hogan: Hospital, nursing home staff required to get COVID-19 vaccination
- Cumberland native opens medical practice
- Arrest made in Park Street hit-and-run crash
- Barton man arrested on firearms charges
- Local health officials: COVID-19 cases increase among children
- Cocaine, firearms seized in Ridgeley drug arrest
- Maryland's virus state of emergency expected to end Sunday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.