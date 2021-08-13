CUMBERLAND, Md. — The driver of a vehicle that reportedly drove under a tractor-trailer Thursday at the intersection of South Mechanic and Howard streets was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Cumberland Police said.
Douglas Dorsey, who police said was from West Virginia, was attempting to make a right turn from Howard Street onto South Mechanic when his car became partially wedged under the truck’s trailer.
Police said Dorsey will be charged with failing to yield the right of way. The truck driver was not injured.
A Cumberland Fire Department ambulance transported Dorsey to UPMC Western Maryland following the 10:30 a.m. crash.
The intersection was closed to traffic for about an hour as authorities investigated the crash.
