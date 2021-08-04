WESTERNPORT — Investigators believe a fire early Wednesday that destroyed the Westernport Redman Club started on the building’s rear deck, but the cause remained under investigation.
The Maryland State Fire Marshals Office said heavy equipment was used to raze the two-story building and remove heavy debris, allowing firefighters to extinguish the blaze completely after it partially collapsed during the firefighting operation, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The blaze caused an estimated loss of $500,000, the fire marshal's office said.
At least one firefighter was injured in the 2:15 a.m. blaze that brought dozens of firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties to the incident in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue.
First-arriving Potomac firefighters reported "a well-involved fire."
By 10:30 a.m., the fire, fueled by a gas line in the basement, continued to burn. Columbia Gas personnel eventually stopped the supply.
The fire altered traffic patterns on state Route 135. The Allegany County Fire Police assisted with traffic control.
