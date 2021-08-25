PATTERSON CREEK, W.Va. — A two-alarm fire Wednesday morning heavily damaged a vacant house in Patterson Creek.
The fire on Patterson Creek Village Pike was reported about 7:35 a.m. When the first units arrived, there was heavy fire in the rear of the two-story structure.
Firefighters from Mineral, Allegany, Hampshire and Garrett counties were at the scene.
There were no reported injuries. Fire crews were on the scene for several hours.
