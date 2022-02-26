ROMNEY, W.Va. — Fire early Saturday destroyed the administration building on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney.
The building, which housed the superintendent’s residence and school archives, was unoccupied and no students were on campus at the time of the fire, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Education.
“It is important that no students were on campus during this traumatic event,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Nonetheless, this is a major loss and students will have many questions when they return. We will provide the necessary supports for both students and staff, and we will work closely with state officials that are investigating.”
The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. and quickly engulfed the building. A porch and wall collapsed later.
"When we got here, we had fire blowing out of every door and window," said Romney Fire Company Chief G.T. Parsons.
Dozens of firefighters from Hampshire, Mineral and Hardy counties battled the blaze, using aerial ladder trucks from Fort Ashby and New Creek to pour water on the building. Firefighters from neighboring counties, including Allegany, transferred to stations of companies fighting the blaze.
The building dates back to the 1800s before the school’s transition to serve deaf and blind children in West Virginia, according to the Department of Education.
"I worked here for 10 years, my mom and grandmother were house parents for 30 years — a lot of heritage here," said Cheri Beverage, former director of Hampshire County Emergency Services, who lives a block away from campus.
"It went up quick. An ambulance crew just came by here five minutes before the call and didn’t see anything," Beverage said. "I could see flames from my kitchen window."
Investigators from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office were working to determine the fire's cause.
“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of this iconic building but are grateful no one was hurt and there were no additional losses,” said State Board of Education President Miller Hall. “Fire and emergency crews arrived immediately, and the Department of Education, Board of Education and the WVSDB sincerely appreciate their swift response.”
