PATTERSON CREEK, W.Va. — Volunteer firefighters from three counties are battling a residential fire in Patterson Creek.
The fire on Patterson Creek Village Pike was reported about 7:35 a.m. When the first units arrive, there was heavy fire in the rear of the two-story structure that was reportedly abandoned.
Firefighters reportedly had the fire under control and were extinguishing hot spots by 8:15 a.m.
Firefighters from Mineral, Allegany and Hampshire counties were at the scene.
