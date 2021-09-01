CUMBERLAND — Flash flooding from tropical depression Ida was widespread across the region Wednesday afternoon.
At least 4 inches of rain had fallen in the area by 1:30 p.m.
Numerous flooded basement and downed tree calls began to stream into 911 centers in Allegany and Mineral counties just after noon.
State Route 36 in the Mount Savage area was closed due to high water. At least one vehicle was reportedly stranded in the water.
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said the Dingle/Greene Street area of the city was among the worst hit locations.
Flooding also was reported in the Dingle and Fayette Street areas in Cumberland and along George's Creek in the Lonaconing and Westernport areas. Manhole covers were blown off by overflowing sewer lines at numerous locations in the area.
Flooding was reported in Keyser and the northern end of Mineral County where Plum Run Road and Patterson Creek Village Pike near Patterson Creek were under water, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
Winchester Road in the Cresaptown area was reportedly closed by high water just after 2 p.m. To the north in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, a mudslide north of Salisbury reportedly blocked one lane of the roadway.
Public schools in Allegany County were closed and school students in Mineral County were released three hours early.
Bishop Walsh School and Calvary Christian Academy and Daycare also closed along with all campuses of Allegany College of Maryland.
The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning Wednesday morning that continued through Thursday.
