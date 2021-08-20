PHOTOS/VIDEO | 'Humbling experience': America's 9/11 Ride rolls through city

ROCKY GAP — Escorted by dozens of uniformed police officers, hundreds of motorcyclists stopped at Rocky Gap State Park Friday before resuming the America’s 9/11 Ride, which honors the memory of those who lost their lives to terrorism on Sept. 11, 2001.

The annual fundraiser generates money for scholarships for sons and daughters of first-responders, but the riders point to a bigger reason for taking part in the ride from Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C., and ground zero in New York City.

“I do it for all the first-responders and others who perished at the Twin Towers, at the Pentagon and in Flight 93,” said Jeff Hock, a retired U.S. Navy petty officer from Johnstown, New York, who was on duty at the Naval Observatory the day terrorist plots unfolded two decades ago.

Ruth Schmiedle has been taking part in the ride every year since 2010, minus last year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event.

“I do it to remember all the people who sacrificed their lives that day. We do it to raise money for scholarships but there are so many more reasons — to let people know we can’t forget that day. This event helps us to remember,” said the Parlin, New Jersey, resident who was taking part in the event along with daughter-in-law Gina Passero.

“Parents have to teach and educate their children about the tragedies of 9/11,” Passero said.

Retired Miami-Dade County, Florida, firefighter Joe Carman rode to honor the memory of lives lost and also to honor the memory of his firefighter dad Karl Carman Jr., who died of a massive heart attack while on duty fighting a large chemical fire in 1987.

“I became a firefighter five years after my dad died. This ride also honors my dad’s memory. 9/11 was a bad day. I don’t think anybody felt anything good that day. My heart fell out,” he said.

For Jim Warren, taking part in the 9/11 Ride is "more than the right thing to do."

“I’m very patriotic. You have the have support for this country and what it does. And never forget what happened,” said the Calhoun, Georgia, resident.

The 9/11 Ride also drew the participation of several Cumberland residents, including retired telephone company employee Charlie Johnson.

“I’m riding with the local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, which is the Western Maryland Watchmen. There are about six of us taking part," he said. “This is one of the best rides you can take part in. It’s well planned and executed and the turnout is heart-warming,” he said.

Retired Maryland State Police flight paramedic Bob Adams opined that support for 9/11 events seems to be waning as the years go by.

“It seems there is less and less support for events like this. We saw that devastating attack and the loss of life. It’s important not to forget. Some younger people don’t have exposure to this event,” said Adams, who said he spent most of his aviation career with Trooper 3 at Frederick.

Andy LaPoint of Ellicott City said he rides to help perpetuate the memory of Sept. 11. “It touches the heart riding through these towns. People welcome us. They have flags and signs,” he said.

“It’s a humbling experience,” said Darren Peterson of Indiana, Pennsylvania, who joined friends for the ride.

The riders left Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Friday morning and passed through Cumberland before the park layover.

Near the park entrance, Bedford Road and Bowling Green volunteer fire departments' engines waited with a hoisted U.S. flag draped from the truck’s crossed extended ladders. Local honor guards stood in formation at the edge of the lot.

After the stop, the riders traveled on to Hagerstown for lunch, then to the Pentagon at Arlington, Virginia. On Sunday, the riders travel to New York before a Sunday ceremony at ground zero.

More information about the ride is available at at https://www.americas911ride.org/.