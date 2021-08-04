Residents greeted area first responders Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, during the National Night Out in South Cumberland. The annual event near the local Salvation Army headquarters is designed to promote community camaraderie and establish a bond between law enforcement officers and residents.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: National Night Out in South Cumberland
- Steve Bittner/Times-News
-
-
MOUNT SAVAGE — James Robert "Bob" Carder, 90, of Mount Savage, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home. Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur St., Cumberland, is handling arrangements. www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com.
CRESAPTOWN — Walker Edmund Huff, 67, passed Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Visitation Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., Cresaptown, Monday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral follows at 1 p.m. Interment Maryland State Veteran's Cemetery, Rocky Gap.
