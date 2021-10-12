CUMBERLAND — An early morning fire Tuesday in the 600 block of Baker Street occurred without any reported injuries, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Cumberland Fire Department responded to the scene upon alert at 5:09 a.m., by the Allegany County 911 center, which also alerted volunteer firefighters from Bowling Green, Ridgeley, LaVale and Bedford Road companies.
The Cumberland fire marshal and an investigator with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office remained at the scene at midmorning to continue their investigation into the cause and origin of the blaze.
The fire operation included stand by of Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Department and the response of ambulances from the Department of Emergency Services and Cresaptown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.