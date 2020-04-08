CUMBERLAND — Residents escaped an East Second Street home after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
Cumberland Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 12 E. Second St. just before 1:30 p.m., and first-arriving units reported fire on one side of the two-story building.
Volunteer units from Allegany and Mineral counties were assisting.
The fire was reported out at about 2 p.m.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, Potomac Edison and Columbia Gas were also requested.
