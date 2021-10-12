CUMBERLAND — Six adults and a child were displaced early Tuesday when fire broke out in a ground-floor apartment of a two-story residence at 619 Baker St., according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
No injuries were reported in the 5:07 a.m. blaze where first-arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the first floor apartment occupied by three adults and a child.
Those occupants, plus three adults who resided in a second-floor apartment, escaped the fire without injury — thanks to a smoke alarm that activated in the apartment where the fire originated in the living room.
"Working smoke alarms save lives and that was the case in this apartment building fire. The occupants were sleeping and were awakened by the smoke alarm. They alerted the second-flooor occupants and they all escaped without injury," said Acting Chief W. Shannon Adams.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and attributed to an electrical charger to an air mattress, according to Capt. Chris Ratliff, the department's interim fire marshal.
Thirty city and volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze under the direction of Cumberland Fire Department Batallion Chief Daron Winters.
The loss to the property owned by Zulfiqar Minhas was estimated at $100,000 in building and contents. The property was not insured.
A basement apartment was unoccupied.
The displaced tenants were provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.
Adams said a cat was rescued and given oxygen at the scene after the fire was knocked down by firefighters. A second cat was found deceased and a third cat was reported missing at the scene.
Cumberland firefighters were assisted by volunteer firefighters from Bowling Green, Ridgeley, LaVale and Bedford Road. Wiley Ford volunteer firefighters stood by during the incident.
Allegany County Department of Emergency Services units and a Cresaptown ambulance also responded to the scene upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
