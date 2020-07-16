CUMBERLAND — A New York man was charged Thursday after crashing the tractor-trailer he was driving on eastbound Interstate 68, blocking the highway for six hours and creating lengthy traffic backups in the city.
Fakhridddin Musaev, 28, was freed from the overturned vehicle and taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries, Cumberland Police said.
The accident occurred about 3:50 a.m near Exit 43A. Police said Musaev was driving too fast when he failed to negotiate a turn in the road.
The tractor-trailer, a rental, according to police, was loaded with air-conditioning units.
Police charged Musaev with negligent driving, failure to control speed and related charges.
The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division was conducting an investigation into the safety of the truck.
Thursday's accident was the second tractor-trailer rollover crash on eastbound I-68 in the city in the last three months.
The previous truck wreck occurred April 29 when a tractor-trailer traveled out of control before striking another rig and a compact vehicle, killing 62-year-old Wendell Johnson of Cumberland.
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said that accident investigation is still open.
"Our team of crash investigators in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit have concluded the investigation and are currently in the process of consulting with State’s Attorney Mike Twigg on how to proceed with charges. We should be finalizing that investigation soon," he said.
Ternent said police continue to work with state agencies to try to make the interstate safer.
"I share in the community's frustration when it comes to truck crashes and fires along Interstate 68," he said. "Besides being dangerous to our city, the frequent crashes disrupt your way of life.
"Most of our investigations have revealed that the crashes are due to driver errors and unsafe driving, which seems to be the root of the problem," Ternent said.
