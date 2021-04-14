CUMBERLAND — Piece by piece, Carolyn Mellott connects symbols of gratitude to merited honor.
About 10 years ago, Mellott, a Garrett County native who lives in Battle Creek, Michigan, joined a sewing group that makes quilts for a local veterans hospital.
“I decided … I want to do them for people I know and I’m associated with,” she said. “So I started adding to that and kind of branching out to people I went to school with, relatives, there are so many veterans out there.”
Mellott said she has “a very long list” of folks set to receive a quilt.
“Many of them I’ve never seen or heard of before,” she said.
Recently, she gave one of her quilts to her nephew, Terrence Skipper, a Vietnam veteran and Texas resident.
Mellott, who has been sewing since she was a child, pieces together each blanket top and mails it to her friend, Jennifer Tincher of Washington state, who quilts the item.
“She’s just a lovely person and she has a heart for veterans also,” Mellott said. “She does all of my quilting.”
When Tincher is done with her part of the project, she sends the quilt back to Michigan.
“Then I put the binding on them and the labels on them,” Mellott said. “I fall in love with all of them as I make them.”
The process takes about five weeks. When a quilt is finished, Mellott delivers it, often via mail.
She crafts the quilts in an 18- by 20-foot sewing room, where the design process begins.
“I have about 3,000 yards of fabric,” Mellott said and added she’s always looking for new material. “I probably have fabric that goes back to the ’80s. So I have a very large selection.”
She funds the supplies that go into each quilt, including postage.
Mellott has sent quilts to people in states that include Texas, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.
“The majority of (the quilts) go back to Maryland,” she said.
“It’s not an inexpensive hobby but it brings a lot of pleasure both to me and those who receive the quilts,” Mellott said. “I love doing it for the veterans.”
She was recently in Allegany County at a memorial to honor Brandon Davis, a Cumberland serviceman that died with four other U.S. soldiers on March 31, 2004, when their vehicle struck an explosive device in Fallujah during the Iraq War.
Mellott gave one of the quilts she made to his family.
“It was a very emotional time,” she said. “It’s the first that I had done one for Gold Star parents.”
She learned of the Davis family from Christopher Toey, a Maryland State Police trooper.
“I went to school with Brandon Davis,” he said. “Both of us joined the Army.”
Toey was wounded in 2003 in Fallujah.
His brother, Dillon Darr, was in the Air Force and died in a 2014 off-duty incident in Turkey.
Mellott also made quilts to honor the military service of Darr and Toey, which she presented at the Davis memorial.
“My mom went and Carolyn made her a quilt as well,” Toey said of his and Darr’s mother, Connie Jean (Hartman) Darr. “They ended up presenting me with a quilt for my Army service.”
Toey said he’s grateful for Mellott’s work and thoughtfulness.
“I think it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s great that she recognizes service members and spends the time to … honor veterans.”
Mellott also gives quilts for distribution to her son Alex Mellott, who lives in Oakland, when he visits her and her husband, Paul, in Michigan.
The couple have been married for nearly 53 years and have three kids, three foster children and seven grandkids.
“I was born and raised in Oakland … so I know a lot of people in Oakland,” Carolyn Mellott said.
Alex Mellott has been delivering quilts his mother made to folks in Garrett County for roughly four years.
“She’s done a couple for classmates from when she was in school that was in Vietnam, and some relatives that was in Desert Storm” he said.
“She’s a saint, she’s wonderful,” Alex Mellott said of his mom and added she’s an excellent role model for the six children he and his wife have. “It is a wonderful example to them of what our veterans mean to this country.”
