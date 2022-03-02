PIEDMONT, W.Va. — House fires in two Mineral County communities Wednesday kept first responders from around the area scrambling.
The fires on East Hampshire Street in Piedmont and Knobley Road at Fountain reportedly caused no injuries.
"I was at a store on Ashfield Street when a lady told me about the fire," Piedmont Deputy Fire Chief Tom Hamilton said. "I could see it and I phoned it in."
The fire started about 9:30 a.m. and volunteers from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties fought it, with the last units leaving the scene about 1 p.m.
An adjacent residence suffered minor damage, Hamilton said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office.
Just before 11 a.m., firefighters were called to the second fire in the 12000 block of Knobley Road near Fountain School.
First-arriving units reported heavy fire and smoke from the structure, and a floor later collapsed, causing firefighters to evacuate.
Firefighters from Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy and Garrett counties fought the fire, including some that had been at the Piedmont blaze.
