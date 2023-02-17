KEYSER, W.Va. — The Piedmont Public Library provides numerous programs to the community throughout the year, Paula Boggs, library director, told Mineral County’s commissioners on Tuesday.
Boggs appeared before the commission to present the library’s budget for fiscal year 2023, and asked the officials to continue its yearly funding of $7,000 so the library can reach its annual budget of $26,899.
“To get our state funding, we have to have a match of local funding,” Boggs said in a written proposal. “So without your help we would not be eligible.
“With the increase in funding this year from you, the county commission, as well as CUW (County United Way), we were able to continue with all our services.”
In addition to the county commission contribution, the library’s budgeted income includes $5,000 from the Mineral County Board of Education; $2,000 from the city of Piedmont; $7,000 from County United Way; and $5,889 from the state GIA, a grants program through the West Virginia Library Commission.
Expenses include $15,600 in wages; payroll taxes, $2,088; benefits, $1,280; utilities, $2,962; postage, $40; audit, $1,944; insurance, $2,875; and supplies, $100.
Adults and children use the library on a regular basis, Boggs said, adding DVDs are available and donations are appreciated.
“The library provides a welcoming and inclusive space where people can come together to learn, explore and socialize,” Boggs said. “We are still the only place for some to come to get on the computers, get copies made and send faxes for free.”
Children can come and discover the joy of reading, and continue to come in to do work and print out papers for school and check out books, she said.
Residents of Mineral County as well as the Tri-Towns area are served by the programs offered at the library, she said.
The library is an essential part of keeping the community strong and united, she said.
“We already operate on a shoestring budget and just make it year to year. We rely on what we receive from each agency just to get by … we ask that you please not cut our budget,” Boggs said.
