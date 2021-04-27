PIEDMONT, W.Va. — Volunteer firefighters from three counties responded to fire in a residence at 7 W. Hampshire St. early Tuesday, according to the Mineral County 911 emergency center.
No injuries were reported in the fire that was reported at 12:47 a.m.
The fire was reportedly brought under control at 1:28 a.m. by the Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department with assistance from Westernport, Bloomington, Keyser, Fountain, New Creek, Ridgeley, Barton, Lonaconing, Midland and Frostburg fire departments. Tri-Towns EMS and the Mineral County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
Unofficial reports from the scene indicated the property was occupied and all tenants escaped without injury.
The fire reportedly caused considerable damage to the single-family dwelling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.