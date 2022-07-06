FROSTBURG — Small swashbucklers swarmed the streets of downtown Frostburg on Wednesday morning in search of treasures.
The tiny treasure hunters weren't necessarily seeking jewels, but were hunting for clues in 22 city businesses to help them solve a riddle. They were there with their parents and guardians to participate in Pirates Ahoy!, a program put on by the Children's Literature Centre at Frostburg State University.
The literature center is celebrating is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, founder William Bingman said, and Pirates Ahoy is in its 14th year. It took them "several years" to arrive at the pirate event, he said, but they hosted a range of other interactive events for kids in the mean time.
All the events, however, were all "trying to encourage kids to read and visit books. That's what we're about," Bingman said. "What we found, I think, is that the more interactive the crafts are, the more likely they are to pick up the book later on."
Wednesday's event started at City Place, where some of the aspiring pirates dropped off handcrafted model boats for a contest before heading across the street to collect goodie bags. The group then made their way to Hotel Gunter for a book reading before breaking off to search for clues.
Centre director Sarah O'Neal said that this is the first year they've been able to have the event in full swing since the start of the pandemic, as COVID-19 forced them to hold a virtual event in 2020 and last year's was held in Glendening Park rather than downtown to give folks more space to distance. They anticipated a crowd of roughly 500 kids Wednesday, O'Neal said.
The boat contest is a relatively new feature, O'Neal said, and the submissions all have cups placed in front of them for folks to drop in pennies to vote for their favorites. The proceeds go to charity, she said — last year's recipient was the Western Maryland Food Bank, and this year's selection was the Family Crisis Resources Network.
The number of businesses participating in this year's event represents a record amount, O'Neal said. At each site, she said, kids would collect the loot: Letters to help spell out the answer to a riddle, as well as other little prizes.
The riddle in question asked why pirates like pizza — the answer, of course, is "because it has pepARRroni."
The event is a community affair from start to finish, O'Neal said, and the businesses and municipal outfits that participate help make it as successful as it is.
The happiness of the kids taking part is critical, too.
"I enjoy when the kids get here and their eyes light up and their face lights up," O'Neal said. "They're excited to bring their boats in and they're excited to come do the crafts. That is probably my favorite part."
"The kids are the best part. That makes it all worth it," O'Neal said.
Bingman had similar sentiments.
"I think the fun is watching the children," he said. "I just saw a mother with her two little girls and the ship that she was going to enter into the competition. (One of the little girls) had her kitten with her. Just watching them was worth a whole day for me. It's the kids that make it."
Bingman credited the community as a whole for their support and participation.
"Frostburg is a very willing venue. The city does everything they can to try and help us," Bingman said. "They help support us financially, too. And then obviously, we think it's going to help the businesses in the city. That's what we're trying to promote in addition to the literary aspect."
After delivering a rousing reading of the children's book "Pirates Love Underpants" by British author Claire Freedman to the crowd, Clatter Cafe owner Jon Felton was preparing to take his children — Shiloh, Laura and Michael, ages 4, 8 and 12 — out treasure hunting for the morning. Laura showed off bracelets her mom let her borrow for the day, and Shiloh said she put together her costume.
"As far as I know, it's a pretty distinctive Frostburg holiday," Felton said. "It's a lot of fun to look forward to something every year that people from other towns, they don't even know what I'm talking about. It's also hilarious. It's the silliest aspects of pirate-ness."
