LAVALE — City softball fans came far and wide to pack Lions Field for the cross-town rivalry matchup between undefeated squads Allegany and Fort Hill on Friday.
They got their money’s worth.
The Sentinels battled to keep the score level through three innings, but Campers ace Kyra Pittman was on another level — she spun a 15-strikeout shutout — and Samara Funk delivered a two-run home run to power Allegany over Fort Hill, 3-0.
“It’s good to get a win,” Campers head coach Brian Miller said. “We feel like we’re having trouble putting hits together, we’re hitting well we’re just not putting them together. But we’re always happy to get a win.
“It’s always more fun for the kids when there’s a big crowd, and credit for that really goes to Fort Hill. They’ve gotten off to a good start and their coaching staff has done a really good job ... Those kids compete, so it makes it great when people want to come out.
“Makes it fun for our seniors on Senior Night.”
It was a duel in the circle heading into the bottom of the fourth, with Pittman being matched by Sentinels’ right-hander Ally Myers pitch for pitch.
But the Campers got to the Fort Hill thrower with an unearned run in the bottom half after a dropped fly ball, and Funk put the finishing touches on the triumph with a two-run blast the following frame.
Pittman didn’t need much run support, allowing zero runs on one hit and walking none. The Sentinels pushed runners into scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings — they couldn’t quite drive them in.
“You come to the ballpark, and you face what you face on the mound, it’s gonna be hard to score runs,” Fort Hill head coach Guy Robertson said. “You can’t make mistakes, you have to take advantage of opportunities that you get. They did and we didn’t.
“We got a couple of runners to second base, we just couldn’t cash them in. I thought our girls did a tremendous job of scratching and clawing, it just wasn’t quite enough.”
Pittman didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning when Alex Robertson lined a 1-2 offering into left field, she finished 1 for 3.
The most impressive aspect of the University of Maryland commit’s start wasn’t her electric stuff, it was how she controlled it.
“She’s special obviously, I always say I’m glad she’s on my side,” Miller said. “The big key for her, other than that she’s very talented, is that she does not walk people. She just forces people to hit her.”
Myers may not have been as dominant as Pittman, yet she was just as competitive in the circle, scattering eight hits over six innings to allow just three runs, two earned. She struck out five and walked none.
Allegany had a runner on base during all six of its at-bats, but Myers could’ve spun a shutout of her own if a couple of pitches would’ve gone another way.
“She’s been fantastic, I give her so much credit,” coach Robertson said. “Our catcher Emily Wilson does a terrific job of catching her, it’s really a team effort with those two.
“She throws so many strikes and every pitch is competitive. She really challenges the other hitters.”
The Campers had seven different hitters combine for their eight hits.
Katie Sterne went 2 for 4 with a run at the top of the lineup. Pittman, Riley Gallagher and Ryland Kienhofer all slapped doubles.
Kienhofer’s two-bagger in the fourth was instrumental in Allegany’s go-ahead score. She placed a looping flair on the right-field line like a golfer approaching the green, later coming around after Skyler Porter’s deep fly to left was dropped.
Kelsey O’Neal had a solid performance at the plate and could’ve easily gone 3 for 3. She hit safely once in the first, but she had a liner and a hard ground ball stabbed by Myers in the circle to keep her off the paths.
Savannah Roach garnered the Campers’ other hit from the nine-hole.
“We have a good mix, we start four seniors right now and three freshmen,” Miller said. “Everybody contributes. You never know who’s going to have that last at-bat. All nine are ready to go, our bench players, I know they’re all ready to go.”
Though Allegany did commit a couple of errors in the field behind Pittman — equalling Fort Hill in that regard — the Campers, for the most part, defended their respective positions well.
Funk, who will be playing softball at Frostburg State next spring, demonstrated some nifty glove-work in the top of the sixth.
She ranged to her right to backhand a hard grounder off the bat of Jaidee Guinn and gunned her down at first with a good stretch by Roach.
“She’s a terrific defensive player, she takes it really seriously,” Miller said. “She makes tough plays look easy, and that’s what all great defensive players do.”
The win improved Allegany’s perfect record to 6-0, and it’ll look to improve that against Mountain Ridge on Monday at Lions Field at 5 p.m.
While the loss is Fort Hill’s first of the season, dropping the squad to 5-1, the Sentinels proved they were up to the challenge.
A rematch between the two city rivals on June 1 could have even more anticipation.
“I told a couple of our bench hitters in the last inning, ‘Look around. Make some observations about how many people are here. You guys did that because people knew this was going to be a tight ball-game,’” coach Robertson said.
“They knew it was going to be a good one.”
Fort Hill will look to get back on track at Bishop Walsh on Monday at 4 p.m.
