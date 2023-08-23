CUMBERLAND — A Pittsburgh man was arrested Tuesday following an alleged assault that occurred while he and the victim were walking in the 100 block of Baltimore Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Michael James Connolly, 38, was arrested when he was located in the vicinity and after a passerby called 911 to report the incident.
Connolly was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond on first- and second-degree assault charges, pending bail review Wednesday by a district court judge.
The victim apparently did not seek medical treatment. Police said an argument preceded the alleged assault.
