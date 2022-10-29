MCHENRY — A South Carolina man escaped serious injuries Friday when his aircraft traveled off the runway and overturned at the Garrett County Airport.
Maryland State Police said Thomas Rood of Fort Hill encountered a wind gust at the end of the runway, causing him to lose control of the 1972 Bellanca monoplane.
Root sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment, police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.