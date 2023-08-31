CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials are giving support to a preliminary plan that would see auto racing return to the fairgrounds.
News of the proposal was disclosed Thursday at the regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
Christopher Toey of Mountain Maryland Ventures, LLC has submitted plans for two races this fall on the Fairgo half-mile dirt track at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
If successful, the promotion team would conduct a full slate of facing at the fairgrounds next year.
"This would be a trial agreement, if you would, for two race dates in this calendar year between Sept. 15 and Nov. 5," said Jason Bennett, county administrator. "The rate would be $500 (rent) per event."
Bennett said the exact dates for the races this year are still being planned.
"They would then have two one-year options after that," said Bennett. "That would be negotiated after that. It is really to see if they can get it up off the ground and it works for them."
Commissioners Dave Caporale, William Atkinson and Creade Brodie Jr. voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plans.
"I will make a motion that we at least give them an opportunity or give this a try and hope for the best," said Brodie.
After the meeting Bennett said the rent was set purposely low to help the promoter "get up on their feet."
Securing a regular racing schedule at the Allegany County Fairgrounds has been difficult since 2020 due to the coronavirus and the lack of a contract with a promoter. A full season of racing hasn't taken place at the fairgrounds since 2019.
The Allegany County Department of Public Works advertised for the request for proposals for a promoter.
Bennett said preliminary plans are for Enduro 4-cylinder races.
"Plans still being made and details are still coming together," he said. "But you know there is obviously always a push to have racing there. This group applied and we wanted to try to find a way to make it work for them to give it a try."
Bennett said racing could return in 2024 if the fall races are successful.
"They could very well have a full slate next year depending on how they do in the fall and want to continue doing it," he said. "They'll have the ability to come back and negotiate terms for a full year."
