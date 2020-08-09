CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism and community organizational partners have announced the Mountain Maryland Pledge to Prevent, an initiative aimed at increasing the awareness of the destination’s efforts to keep community members and visitors safe while keeping businesses open.
The campaign asks local business owners to take a pledge to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Responsibilities include proper use of personal protective equipment while in the establishment, following social distancing guidelines and adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health guidelines.
“The Mountain Maryland Pledge to Prevent was developed as a way to assure the community and potential travelers that local businesses are stepping up to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” said Ashli Workman, director of tourism.
According to research firm Destination Analysts, which has published the findings of its Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index Report every week since March 13, nearly one-third of American travelers surveyed say they are less likely to visit destinations that they most associate with coronavirus-related issues, even after the pandemic ends. More than two-thirds said it would make them happy if a destination they wanted to visit required visitors and residents to wear masks while in public.
“What we know from weekly travel sentiment data is that Americans are eager to travel but concern about health and safety remains the primary barrier to doing so. Destinations that are making safety a priority and are perceived as safe have a far greater opportunity to see economic recovery through local and visitor spending,” said Workman. “The Mountain Maryland Pledge to Prevent is one way we intend to get our entire local community on board with plans and practices to help put everyone’s minds at ease.”
Business owners who take the pledge at www.mdmountainside.com/pledge-to-prevent will receive a window or door cling and access to the Pledge to Prevent business toolkit. Business names will be listed on the tourism website to demonstrate that they have committed to the health and safety of their employees and customers.
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Commission, Downtown Cumberland Business Association and FrostburgFirst collaborated with Allegany County Tourism on the initiative.
