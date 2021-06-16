CUMBERLAND — Seated some yards back from the banks of Wills Creek at the Narrows, Jeff Williams sat considering the shapes and structures surrounding the trestle bridge as he committed them to paper.
Williams, a resident of Stillwater, Oklahoma, is one of nearly 30 artists participating in this year’s Mountain Maryland Plein Air painting competition. Like many artists who participate, Williams travels across the country to take part in the open-air events that challenge those selected to pick out and paint an outdoor scene of their choice.
The weeklong competition also features events that engage the public. The Quick Draw competition that will be held in downtown Cumberland on Friday allows members of the community the chance to register to compete against the Plein Air artists, or to simply observe while competitors endeavor to paint a memorable piece in just two hours’ time.
Last year’s competition was canceled due to COVID-19. Allegany County Arts Council Executive Director Julie Westendorff said the 30 artists who had been invited to compete were invited back this year, and 26 of them were able to make the trip, with the farthest-flung artist hailing from Utah.
The pandemic necessitated some changes to the way the contest is run, Westendorff said. For example, where artists typically in years past were housed with local families, some this year were uncomfortable with that arrangement. Those folks were instead offered a lodging stipend, Westendorff said. Additionally, rather than at the Saville Gallery, the event’s closing awards ceremony will be held at the Cumberland Country Club so folks can be a bit more distanced.
“Just a few months ago, we weren’t even sure that we were going to be able to have Plein Air,” Westendorff said shortly after artists’ orientation on Tuesday. “To be able to have everyone here this morning in really a mostly unrestricted environment, there was just a little extra energy, a little extra excitement in here this morning. I think people were really excited to see each other and to connect and touch each other, to shake hands and hug. It just had a good feeling to it. There was a lot of buzz in the room this morning.”
A retired architect who also worked as a professor at Oklahoma State University, Williams said he prefers to work with watercolors. He was drawn to the bridge near Locust Grove Road because of “the shape and structure of the bridge, the darks and the lights.”
“I usually look for shape and light, and this has both,” he said.
His first year participating in the competition circuit was 2019. After retiring some time earlier from his career of more than 30 years, Williams said he was encouraged by friend and fellow painter Richard Sneary — who is also competing in Cumberland this year — to apply to different contests for consideration. Since then, the contests have proved to be a unique way for him to explore the United States, he said.
“I sent 14 applications out, from the Colorado Rockies east,” Williams said. “I got into 12 events. I wasn’t prepared to do that. I had just wanted one or two. ... I put 25,000 miles on the car that year. I was on the road 75% of the time, zigzagging because I didn’t give any thought to the sequence or timing of them, just to try and get in one or two. But I got in some pretty good events.”
Williams’ stop in Allegany County is part of an eight-week road trip. Before heading to Cumberland, he competed in the Plein Air contest held last week in Annapolis. Later in July, he’ll travel to Easton to compete.
His career permitted him the chance to explore Europe, Williams said, but when he retired he hoped to visit more of the United States. Participation in the painting contests has taken him so far to states like Texas and Minnesota. He’s even painted on the shores of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, “where (Winslow) Homer and (John Singer) Sargent and people like that used to paint.”
“What appealed to me more than anything when I started exploring this was the collegiality between the artists, and getting to know the people organizing the events,” Williams said. “The relationships and the support, encouragement, the learning between the artists is something I hadn’t experienced before. It’s been quite helpful, but really, really enjoyable.”
