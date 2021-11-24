CUMBERLAND — City police have announced traffic changes for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and arrival of Santa Claus on the downtown mall at 7 p.m. Friday.
Starting at 4 p.m., there will be no parking allowed on Liberty Street from Frederick Street to Dexter Place.
Centre Street will be closed at Pershing Street to through traffic at 6:30 p.m., and will reopen when safe. The parade that Santa will arrive will travel up Liberty Street to Pershing Street, turning on South Centre Street and returning to Frederick Street.
Liberty Street will be closed at 4:30 p.m. to through traffic and remain closed until the conclusion of the event.
