CUMBERLAND— A Greene Street man was arrested Sunday when Cumberland Police investigated an incident in which he allegedly threatened and pointed a BB gun at a neighbor during a dispute that occurred while he was mowing his lawn.
An investigation in the 600 block led to the arrest of James William Cowgill, 32, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, police said.
Cowgill was released after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.
Officers reportedly found Cowgill in possession of a BB gun that the victim said was pointed at him during the incident.
Police said the dispute reportedly began over concern about dust created while Cowgill was mowing his lawn.
