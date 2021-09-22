CUMBERLAND — A Keyser, West Virginia, man wanted in the recent armed robbery of a Wiley Ford, West Virginia, business was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly robbed the Pit N Go convenience store on Frederick Street, Cumberland Police said.
A police broadcast of the suspect's description led to an Independence Street residence where Michael Timothy Suder was found hiding in a second-floor bedroom.
Suder, 39, was arrested without incident on charges of armed robbery, assault and related offenses in connection with the Frederick Street incident and was jailed as a fugitive from justice on an arrest warrant from Mineral County stemming from the Sept. 7 armed robbery at Press Auto Mart on state Route 28 in Wiley Ford.
No injuries were reported in the 6 p.m. Cumberland armed robbery or the recent knifepoint robbery in Wiley Ford in which Suder and Tyrell Edward Hill, 30, of Cumberland, allegedly placed an employee on the floor before running from the business with cash and the victim’s wallet.
The suspects fled in a vehicle that was abandoned minutes later in Ridgeley. Video surveillance obtained near the location of the abandoned vehicle identified Suder and Hill as suspects, police said.
Hill was arrested after he walked from Ridgeley into Cumberland by a railroad trestle near Canal Place.
A warrant for Suder’s arrest in connection with the Wiley Ford armed robbery was issued Sept. 9 following investigation led by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
Suder remained jailed Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center pending bail review and extradition proceedings for his return to Mineral County.
Hill remained jailed Wednesday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, West Virginia, where he has been incarcerated since being returned there by extradition Sept. 14.
The C3I Unit and Maryland State Police assisted in the Cumberland investigation. West Virginia State Police and allied agencies assisted in the investigation of the Wiley Ford armed robbery.
