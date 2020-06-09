Police arrest homicide suspect

CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of another man at a Fort Cumberland Homes residence, authorities said.
Dylan Joseph Moyers, 21, of Romney, faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related charges after his arrest at a Grassy Lick Road residence in Hampshire County.
He is accused of killing Antonio Maurice Rollins, 25, in building 12 of the housing complex on May 30 by shooting him in the back of the head with a small-caliber firearm.
Moyers is also believed to have stolen a large amount of drugs and Rollins' cellphone, wallet and cash, the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said, saying Rollins was targeted.
Moyers was being held late Tuesday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta, pending extradition to Maryland.
Agencies who participated in the arrest included West Virginia State Police, Hampshire and Mineral county sheriff's departments, Romney Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force.
Cumberland Police and C3I are continuing to investigate.
