MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Hardy County man wanted in the April 12 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend was arrested Saturday in Moorefield, authorities said.
Joesph Ograbisz, 31, was jailed Sunday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on an attempted murder charge.
"The Moorefield Police Department would like to thank the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police and the community for their assistance with this investigation and locating Mr. Ograbisz," the Moorefield Police Department said Saturday in a Facebook post.
Ograbisz allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend during a domestic altercation at a Cedar Street apartment and fled the scene in a stolen 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, prompting the nearly weeklong manhunt.
The victim, who was found in the driveway of the apartment complex, was treated at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after being taken to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
