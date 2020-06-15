Police arrest second homicide suspect

CUMBERLAND — A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a city housing complex, authorities said Monday.
Jackie Christina Upole, 35, of Levels, West Virginia, is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, accessory to murder and related charges upon her extradition to Allegany County. She was being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on Monday.
Upole surrendered Friday to West Virginia State Police after learning a warrant had been issued for her arrest in connection with the May 30 slaying of Antonio Maurice Rollins at Fort Cumberland Homes, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit.
Dylan Joseph Moyers was extradited to Allegany County on Monday. Investigators believe he shot Rollins with a small-caliber firearm before stealing a large amount of illegal drugs, Rollins' cellphone and money.
He was being held at the county detention center on charges of first- and second-degree murder.
Police also recovered a vehicle in the Levels area that Upole allegedly used to drive Moyers to the housing project. It was being processed for evidence, investigators said.
