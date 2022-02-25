CUMBERLAND — A Winchester, Virginia, man remained jailed without bond Friday after he was arrested as a fugitive from justice on out-of-state warrants charging him with drug distribution and possession violations, according to Cumberland Police.
Shawn Matthew Blowe, 36, was taken into custody at an unspecified location in Cumberland after officers determined he had outstanding arrest warrants on file in Virginia for alleged drug offenses.
Blowe was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending extradition to Virginia.
