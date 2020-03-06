2 police chief finalists meet the public

CUMBERLAND — Local residents were able to talk with the two finalists for Cumberland Police chief at a meet and greet held Thursday at City Hall.
The finalists for police chief are Capt. Thomas Langston of the Hagerstown Police Department and Capt. John “Chuck” Ternent of the Cumberland Police Department. Ternent has been Cumberland’s interim police chief following the retirement of Charles H. Hinnant on Nov. 1.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss was present at the event. He said Langston and Ternent were interviewed earlier Thursday prior to the public meet and greet.
“What we wanted to do was give the community an opportunity to meet these two finalists,” said Morriss. “This will give everybody a chance to talk to them and get their views on community policing and the different things they would do if they were the chief of police for our community.”
Morriss is part of the police chief search committee, which includes Councilwoman Laurie Marchini, City Administrator Jeff Rhodes, city attorney Mike Cohen and Mark Sroka, chief of police for the Gaithersburg Police Department.
“I think we are very fortunate to have these two candidates,” said Morriss. “That is what makes the decision tough, when you get down to two people who are truly qualified to be the next chief of police of Cumberland and have to say it’s you and then tell the other person it’s not them.”
Langston began his career in law enforcement as an investigator in the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army, he became an officer with the Baltimore City Police Department in 1996 where he served for three years. Langston subsequently joined the Hagerstown Police Department in 1999.
“Cumberland is a beautiful city, sits right in the mountains,” said Langston. “It is similar to Hagerstown, but smaller.”
Langston was asked how his experience in larger cities would translate here.
“You see it here,” said Langston. “I think the officers here see the exact same stuff. It is a matter of volume. A lot of times, smaller departments, the officers have broader experience. The bigger departments specialize a little bit. Cumberland is by no means a small department. The average police department in the United States is like 10 officers and you (have) about 50 here. So (the officers) have a lot of experience. They’ve seen the same things I’ve seen; it’s just a matter of volume.”
Langston was asked what his role would be as police chief.
“You translate the mayor and council’s vision into reality,” he said. “You also collaborate with the community and protect your people and do it in a manner that meets the needs. A lot of times the things the police are focusing on may not necessarily be the concerns of the community. You need to work with the community and understand their needs and figure it out from there.”
Ternent, a married father of two, resides in Lonaconing. He graduated from Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University. After interning with the Cumberland Police Department, he was hired full time in 1993.
His first role was that of an investigating detective.
“After being a detective I became a sergeant and worked the different shifts,” said Ternent. “During this time I started working with the administrative functions, writing and special projects. I did a lot of that.”
In his 30s, Ternent returned to school and obtained a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University Police Executive Leadership School.
“I did that because I wanted to advance in this job,” said Ternent. “From early in my career I wanted to learn as much as I could and go as far as I could. I love it. I took every hard job there was and I learned it. I’ve done accreditation and grant writing ... I’ve done it all.”
Ternent made lieutenant and then was promoted to captain.
“I love what I do,” he said. “Being out there at night managing a squad of people to take care of a crisis, something major, that was good. I’ve been a crisis negotiator. I’m comfortable dealing with chaos and crisis.”
Ternent was asked what he thought being chief would involve.
“You are a liaison between the agency and the community, plus you need to manage all your people and the crime,” said Ternent. “You also do the public relations and media and all the things that go along with a community of this size.
“Cumberland is a great community with a lot of history. To work this job you have to be versatile because of all the things that are available in Cumberland. The department already is the best, but we want to keep on working on it.”
