CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Baker Street apartment and unsuccessfully attempted to set the occupant on fire.
Cumberland Police said Gabriel Rae Diaw, 20, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property.
Police said the incident occurred when Diaw forced entry into the victim's home in the 600 block. He allegedly assaulted and threw accelerant on the victim, and fled before officers arrived.
Diaw remained jailed without bond Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.