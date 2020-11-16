CUMBERLAND — A 63-year-old Cumberland area man was found dead late Sunday afternoon in the area of the Blue Bridge by two of his friends, according to West Virginia State Police.
Jack Lee Wooldridge died after he fell from a walking ledge beneath the bridge of the Potomac River and struck his head, according to Trooper Cody Barrett, who investigated along with Tfc. William S. Weakley.
"It looks to be accidental and that he fell and hit his head. He may have stumbled and hit his head and fell asleep there before he was found by two of his friends who first spotted his yellow jacket from the shore," Barrett said.
Wooldridge suffered an abrasion to the head and the Mineral County medical examiner reportedly concurred with the investigative finding of an accidental death. Toxicolgy results were being awaited, police said.
Police said Wooldridge was believed to be homeless and was known to frequent the area in which his body was discovered at about 3:30 p.m.
